Roe Conn Full Show (3/11/19): John Kass explains political dog-whistles, Tom Skilling says “60’s” are possible, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, March 11th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on what is happening with land earmarked for Chicago’s third airport, Real Clear Politics associate editor AB Stoddard looks at the current class of Democrats running for president, Tom Skilling forecasts the first 60 degree temps since Halloween, ABC’s Alex Stone explains why the FAA is not worried about the safety of the Boeing 737 Max 8, the Top Five@5 features the striking members of the CSO, the engagement of J.Lo & A-Rod is dissected, Chicago Tribune’s John Kass explains how political dog-whistles work, and Pete Davidson’s animal magnetism is explored.
