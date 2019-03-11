CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 25: A truck drives out of the city on Interstate 55 on January 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Near record levels of freight volume driven by an improving economy and new federal safety regulations have contributed to nationwide truck shortage. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Metropolitan Planning Council Transportation Director Audrey Wennink: Mileage tax is usage tax
Metropolitan Planning Council Transportation Director Audrey Wennink joins John Williams to explain why there should be a gas mileage tax. Audrey responds to a slew of incredulous listener calls and text messages.