Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton speaks to the media after the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Chicago. The Hurricanes won 4-3. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Jeremy Collition: No One Wants To Play In Games Where There’s Not Much On The Line
Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton speaks to the media after the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Chicago. The Hurricanes won 4-3. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, Jeremy Colliton talks about how this weekend’s game “was under control, it was a playoff style game”. He feels it’s a privilege to play in such important games.
Now, the Hawks have to find a way to remember the winning formula and players have to be as healthy as can be with playoffs approaching.