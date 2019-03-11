Highlights: Blackhawks 7 – Coyotes 1 – 3/11/19

Posted 11:20 PM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17PM, March 11, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Brendan Perlini (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 11, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Arizona Coyotes – March 11, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

