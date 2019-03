× “Getting To Equal” Survey Shows Employees Feel Bosses Can Do More To Better Equality & Diversity

Diversity, Equality, and Innovation can all just be office buzz words if there isn’t proper leadership to implement them properly. Steve Bertrand sat down with Pallavi Verma (Sr. Managing Director – US Midwest at Accenture) to discuss their recent “Getting To Equal 2019“survey that showed employees feel like their bosses have an opportunity to better their workplace.