Finding The Perfect Match Through DNA?

(L-R) Dr Timothy Sexton & Judith Bosire Founders of DNA Romance

When it comes to dating there are many systems available on the market that tout they can find you companionship. From dating apps to online dating, dating coaches and even matchmakers. However what if your perfect match is not based on your looks or even finances but DNA. Founder of DNA Romance, Doctor Timothy Sexton explains how our DNA can play a role in us finding our perfect match.

