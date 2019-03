× “Elton Jim” shares some recent NYC “celebrity close encounters” — Billie Jean. Cranston. Stipe. FUN!

In this 147th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recounts some cool and unique experiences he had during a recent visit to New York City. While attending his 191st and 192nd Elton John concerts, he also had a few surreal “celebrity close encounters” with Billie Jean King, Bryan Cranston, and R.E.M. lead singer, Michael Stipe. Only in New York!