Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, arrives at federal court for his sentencing hearing, December 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)
Crain’s Daily Gist: Chicago law firm shorted by Trump Organization
Michael Cohen’s saga dings a local firm in the pocketbook. Plus, Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians on strike, more news in the West Loop development boom and much more.