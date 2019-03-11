CANARBLE WAGON RECIPE: Don Q Gran Anejo Old Fashioned & Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur Gingerita

Posted 6:04 PM, March 11, 2019, by

The "Don Q Gran Anejo Old Fashioned" & "Gingerita" from Serralles USA

Anne Marineau & Anthony Hinojos from Serralles USA join Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Richard Roeper to roll out a Don Q Rum & Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur themed Canarble Wagon.

    Don Q Gran Anejo Old Fashioned:
  • 2 Oz Don Q Gran Anejo Rum
  • 1/2 Oz simple syrup (equal parts warm water and sugar- mix until dissolved – let cool)
  • 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
  • Shake with ice

    • Serve over ice (or neat!)
    Garnish: An orange peel expressed over the top

      Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur Gingerita
  • 1.5 Oz Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur
  • 1 Oz tequila
  • 1 Oz Lime Juice

    • Serve over ice
    Garnish: Rim glass with equal parts of salt and sugar

    Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

    And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

    Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.