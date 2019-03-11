× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.11.19: Dailylight is bright

Daylight saving is here! Bill and Wendy take a closer look at things you may not have known about daylight saving time. They also discuss the making of the “Free Solo” movie. Dr. Arlene D’Souza, Medical Oncologist at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, gives an overview of the symptoms and treatment of pancreatic cancer. And Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune drops in and talks about Chicago’s mayoral runoff election.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.