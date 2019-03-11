B2B – Hypeworthy?

Posted 6:00 AM, March 11, 2019

All those legendary, unobtainable bottles – are they worth the hype? The Barrel to Bottle crew tastes iconic, collectible whiskey, so you don’t have to. Featuring top-notch bottlings from Old Forester, Eagle Rare, Wild Turkey, Angel’s Envy and Pappy Van Winkle, this episode took some work. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the team answers your question for a $20 Binny’s Gift Card. In this week’s question, the takes on “peak bourbon bubble.”

