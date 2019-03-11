× 21st Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray – March 27

Raise a Budweiser at the 21st Annual Worldwide Toast to the legendary Hall of Fame baseball announcer Harry Caray on Wednesday, March 27!

Join us at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in River North (33 West Kinzie) for a live broadcast of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes from 4pm to 7pm. The official toast time is 6:30pm.

This year’s honorary Toastmaster is Ryan Dempster and the event will celebrate 21, the legal drinking and gambling age, as well the 100th anniversary of Prohibition. It will also be a baseball season kick-off rally, with both the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs playing in opening away games the day after the toast (March 28).

Flappers fully decked out in 1920s attire will be on hand challenging guests to Prohibition trivia and sampling George Remus Bourbon (Reumus was known as the king of bootleggers). Fans at the Toast are invited to dress in 1920s attire – complete with large Harry glasses, of course!

Several items from the Prohibition Era will also be on display including Babe Ruth’s game used bat from 1932, Hack Wilson’s 1930 Chicago Cubs jersey, game bats used by all three members of the record-setting 1929 Cubs outfield and more.

Fans who are not able to join for the ceremony can listen live on WGN Radio 720 AM in the Chicagoland area or tune in online at wgnradio.com from anywhere in the world to raise a glass to Harry at 6:30pm CST! Tweet or Instagram your toast using #ToastToHarry and @HarryCarays.

The Toast to Harry Caray is sponsored by Budweiser.