WGN Radio Theatre #367: Suspense & Rocky Fortune

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 09, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: A Little Piece of Rope”. Starring: Lucille Ball; (10-14-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “Rocky Fortune: Boarding House Double-Cross” Starring: Frank Sinatra; (03-30-54).

