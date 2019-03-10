× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/10/2019

Rick Pearson is joined by Democratic State Rep. Robert Martwick of Chicago to discuss J.B. Pritzker’s proposal for a graduated rate income tax (aka fair tax). Rick and Robert explore all of the liabilities that IL faces and the effects the fair tax would have on the state; the chances of J.B. being able to fully get the income tax passed; and more.

Next, Rick talks to Greg Baise, head of Ideas Illinois, a group opposing the graduated rate income tax, to learn more about the group’s lobbying against the proposal. Greg explains how the fair tax would turn out to be a jobs tax in IL as small business owners would stand to take a major hit, the state would then have the 3rd highest business tax in the nation, and the need to look at what cuts can be made to the IL budget before jumping to implement the graduated tax.

Then, Rick speaks with U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi about the House Democrats and the new majority. Raja serves as a member of the House Intelligence Committee and shares details about the Democratic Party’s pursuit of investigations with the Trump Administration. As Trump calls oversight on his organization, Raja explains the need for the investigations in order to keep a proper balance throughout Trump’s presidency.