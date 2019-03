× The most formidable health problem in the world

Dr. Judy Grisel, Professor of Psychology at Bucknell University joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti in the Allstate Skyline Studio to talk about addictive behavior and forming dependency. They talk about how the brain of an addict might be different from the average brain. Dr. Grisel also shares her recent book Never Enough.

