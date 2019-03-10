× Steve Dale 3/10/2019 Full Show: The future of dog food is starting in Chicago

Steve Dale speaks with Senior Brand Manager of RootLab, Chris O’Neil, about the future of dog food. A new dog food, created right in Chicago, RootLab is selling pet food with new proteins including crickets, Asian carp, and more. The new line of food is also working to improve the environment, especially Lake Michigan.

Steve briefly discusses La Salle University’s policy changes to allow students to bring their pets with them to their residence halls; 2018’s list of most common and interesting dog names according to Rover.com; and more.

