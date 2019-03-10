Raja Krishnamoorthi shares insight about the President Trump Administration investigations

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi speaks at the City Club of Chicago, December 4, 2017 (City Club of Chicago)

Rick Pearson speaks with U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi about the House Democrats and the new majority. Raja serves as a member of the House Intelligence Committee and shares details about the Democratic Party’s pursuit of investigations with the Trump Administration. As Trump calls oversight on his administration, Raja explains the need for the investigations in order to keep a proper balance throughout Trump’s presidency. Rick and Raja also discuss the issue of collusion with Russia, HR1 “For The People Act”, and more.

 

