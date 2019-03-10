Pinch Hitters 03/10/19: Tori Leppart and Ryan Pollack serenade WGN listeners with their latest hits!

Posted 2:15 PM, March 10, 2019, by

PHOTO (L/R): Michael Heidemann, Tori Leppart, Ryan Pollack, and Jerry Nunn.

Tori Leppart and Ryan Pollock join Jerry Nunn and Michael Heidemann to play some of their newest creations. Other topics of the conversation include the Chicago music scene, dating within the industry, and how music brings people together.

You can follow Tori on Facebook by clicking here. Catch her latest music on Spotify

You can follow Ryan and his latest music and connect with him on social media by checking out his website here.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.