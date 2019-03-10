× Pinch Hitters (03/10/19): Michael Heidemann and Jerry Nunn sit in for Dave Plier

Sitting in for the legendary Dave Plier, Michael Heidemann and Jerry Nunn discuss a wide range on topics. First, the pair discuss the new Michael Jackson documentary and the new Captain Marvel movie. Later, Michael and Jerry and producer Curtis Koch discuss celebrity encounters. Have you met a celebrity in public? How were they? Later in the show, Michael and Jerry are joined by Tori Leppart and Ryan Pollack as they talk about the Chicago music scene and perform a song in the studio.