FILE - In this May 25, 2005 file photo, Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation trial in Santa Maria, Calif. A documentary film about two boys who accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month. The Sundance Institute announced the addition of “Leaving Neverland” and “The Brink,” a documentary about Steve Bannon, to its 2019 lineup on Wednesday. The Sundance Film Festival kicks off on Jan 24 and runs through Feb. 4. (Aaron Lambert/Santa Maria Times via AP, Pool)
Pinch Hitters (03/10/19): Michael Heidemann and Jerry Nunn discuss “Leaving Neverland”
Michael Heidemann and Jerry Nunn discuss the newest documentary “Leaving Neverland”. Should fans boycott his music? Or is there a separation between music and personal life that shouldn’t be combined to determine one’s legacy? Mike and Jerry take your phone calls and discuss with listeners.