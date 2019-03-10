Pete and Jane talk dancing, newest houseware trends and hope after a drug addiction.

Posted 7:19 PM, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57PM, March 10, 2019

Jane Monzures and Pete McMurray

Today with Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures:  Pete’s dance partner, Dani Atkins joins and tells us about Friday nights dance competition with Pete.  Then,  Leana Salamah, VP of Marketing of International Housewares Association gives us the inside scoop of the newest home trends!

Plus, right before our Weekend Wrap up  we talk to Chris Reed, a former addict who has changed his life.

You can follow us on social media @petemcmurray and @janemonzures on instagram.

