Karen Conti | Full Show 3/10/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

The show starts off with Karen discussing children, along with the recent news of R. Kelly’s child support case and what can happen legally if you owe child support. Later on, Dr. Judy Grisel, Professor of Psychology at Bucknell University discusses addictive behavior, forming dependency and her recent book Never Enough.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

