Ideas Illinois believes the graduated income tax would actually be a jobs tax on IL

Rick Pearson talks to Greg Baise, head of Ideas Illinois, a group opposing the graduated rate income tax, to learn more about the group’s lobbying against the proposal. Greg explains how the fair tax would turn out to be a jobs tax in IL as small business owners would stand to take a major hit; the state would then have the 3rd highest business tax in the nation; and the need to look at what cuts can be made to the IL budget before jumping to implement the graduated tax.