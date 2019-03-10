× Democratic State Rep Robert Martwick: “Ultimately there will be enough votes in the House in order to get a graduated income tax on the ballot”

Rick Pearson is joined by Democratic State Rep. Robert Martwick of Chicago to discuss J.B. Pritzker’s proposal for a graduated rate income tax (aka fair tax). Rick and Robert explore all of the liabilities that IL faces and the effect the fair tax would have on the state; the chances of J.B. being able to fully get the income tax passed; and more.

Robert also talks about his own proposal to make the Cook County Assessor’s Office an appointed position instead of an elected position, why he attended a Lori Lightfoot Press Conference in hopes of discussing it further and the result of doing so.