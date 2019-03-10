× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | 3.10.19 | Remembering Wizzo, Djembe The Show, and Food Time

Join Dean as he records live from the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb fundraising event, at the Presidential Towers in Chicago’s West Loop. Dean starts off chatting with Najee Richardson, spokesman for the American Lung Association and an American Ninja Warrior, on the importance of the Fight for Air Climb fundraiser and why it means so much to him. Then, Doug Manuel, Ben Hope, and Seku, join Dean to discuss Djembe! The Show, a special audience-interactive performance featuring drumming and music by a cast of mostly West African musicians. Finally, Dean pays tribute to Marshall Brodien, who famously played Wizzo the Wizard, on WGN-TV’s Bozo’s Circus and The Bozo Show from 1968-1994, by replaying his previous interviews with Marshall, chatting with the show’s Musical Director, Andy Mitran, and Bozo himself, Joey D’Auria.