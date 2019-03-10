Live music in-studio with musicians from the Academy of Irish Music

Posted 7:56 PM, March 10, 2019
Brian Noonan with musicians from the Academy of Irish Music

Brian Noonan towers above musicians from the Academy of Irish Music (Photo credit: Cody Gough / WGN Radio Chicago)

Brian welcomes musical guests from the Irish American Heritage Center, who perform live in-studio and discuss upcoming St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Kathy O’Neill stops by from the Irish American Heritage Center with musicians Jack Sundstrom and Nora, Kate, and Ella Chambers from the Academy of Irish Music. The musicians discuss their training and how to learn to perform Irish music, and O’Neill discusses the upcoming St. Patrick’s Festival at the center.

