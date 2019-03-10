× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough 3/10/19: New Orleans and Tampa adventures (web-exclusive podcast)

Brian and Cody cover recent news stories, from the Jussie Smollett indictment to white privilege in the Paul Manafort case. Plus: Brian recaps his recent relaxing trips to New Orleans for Mardi Gras and Tampa, Florida, to get some sun.

To kick off this web-exclusive podcast, Cody explains why Brian keeps opening shows by talking about scheduling, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the weird world of baseball programming and sports pre-emptions.

Then, Brian brings up the Jussie Smollett case, and Cody asks him: where we go from here? They seamlessly transition into a conversation about the Chicago gubernatorial elections and the mayoral runoff race, which Brian says is quickly adopting a very negative tone.

Brian and Cody then have a thoughtful discussion on white privilege in the wake of the Paul Manafort trial and sentencing, and the way anti-Semitism was addressed following comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar. They then turn their attention towards the ever-important issue of Instagram, women being objectified, being an “influencer,” and other hot social media topics.

Having finally caught up with recent news stories, Brian discusses his recent trip to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. He gets into the parades he attended, his experience waiting in line for multiple king cakes, and one of the most hilarious encounters he’s ever had in public: when a frat bro told him “I don’t know what it’s like to be old, but…” and then said one of the most outrageous things ever.

To wrap up the podcast, Brian recounts his story of visiting a cigar store in Tampa, seeing dolphins while sitting on the beach, and other fun Florida stories that made him look at life in a new way.