× White Sox Weekly 03/09/19: Injuries, Scott Merkin from Arizona, and are the White Sox a… Wild Card team??

This week on White Sox Weekly, Carm and Harry discuss the list of injuries plaguing some of the future young stars for the White Sox, as well as who some of the key players are for the team in 2019. The guys also get a caller who thinks the White Sox can win 86 games this year and become a Wild Card team, do you agree? Later Scott Merkin from MLB.com joins the show from Arizona with an update on the team.