Vernon Hills native shares what life is like living Malaysia

Fulbright Scholar and recent U of I grad, Rachel Jacoby joins The Matt Bubala Show to talk about what life is like in Malaysia. Jacoby is currently teaching English and serving as a cultural ambassador for the U.S. as part of the Teaching Assistant Program. Tune in to hear a cultural perspective of things Jacoby misses about Chicago and the eye opening experiences she has had so far. To stay up to date with her adventures, check out her blog here.