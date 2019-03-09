The Markets 3/9/19: Stocks Tumble To Worst Week Of Year

Orion opens the show with a look at why the stock market fell all week due mostly to reduced China exports. Later, Orion sits down with Terry Duffy, Chairman & CEO, CME Group. Finally, Orion closes the show in his usual fashion, with an extended look at agribusiness.

 

