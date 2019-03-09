A video board shows the Dow Jones closing above 20,000 for the first time at the New York Stock Exchange January 25, 2017 in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, after breaching the milestone at the open, extending a stocks rally that followed US President Donald Trump's election, which sparked hopes of pro-growth policies. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
The Markets 3/9/19: Stocks Tumble To Worst Week Of Year
A video board shows the Dow Jones closing above 20,000 for the first time at the New York Stock Exchange January 25, 2017 in New York.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished above 20,000 points for the first time Wednesday, after breaching the milestone at the open, extending a stocks rally that followed US President Donald Trump's election, which sparked hopes of pro-growth policies. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)
Orion opens the show with a look at why the stock market fell all week due mostly to reduced China exports. Later, Orion sits down with Terry Duffy, Chairman & CEO, CME Group. Finally, Orion closes the show in his usual fashion, with an extended look at agribusiness.