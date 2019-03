× The Beat 03/09/19: LeBron passes MJ, Blackhawks talk with Chris Boden, and Carm’s hot take on the Bulls

This week on ‘The Beat’ with Carm and Harry, the guys discuss LeBron James passing Michael Jordan in scoring. Ahead of the Blackhawks game against the Dallas Stars, Chris Boden joins the show to talk about the Hawks playoff chances, Patrick Kane, Jeremy Colliton’s job as a head coach, and more. Later Carm dishes out his hot take regarding the Bulls and… Nachos? Listen to hear his explanation.