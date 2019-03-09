× Richard Ray Rawlings on Cool Cars and Creating Fast & Fun TV!

Gas Monkey Garage founder and star of “Fast and Loud” and “Garage Rehab” on the Discovery Channel Richard Ray Rawlings joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Richard talks about the business of cars and TV and the impact and influence the shows can have on trends and the market. Listen as he shares the excitement of working with great people and supporting great causes with the shows. Richard shares his birthday coming up and fun of getting cakes from the biggest names in baking and being a guest star on new Food Network show Buddy vs Duff. Richard fills us in on an important episode of Garage Rehab coming up Tuesday, March 12 where they support returning veterans and our men and women in uniform.

For more information on shows and times go to www.discovery.com and for all the lates with Richard and Gas Monkey go to wwwgasmonkeygarage.com.