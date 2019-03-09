× OTL #647: Winter Tavern Tour visits The Corner Bar, Local political roundup

Mike Stephen slides by The Corner Bar in Bucktown as part of the OTL Winter Tavern Tour and then welcomes Pro Publica Illinois’ Mick Dumke and IL Election Data’s Scott Kennedy to the bar to give their analysis of local politics after the municipal election. All this in a bar. Because, why not? The local music this week is powered by Decoy Prayer Meeting.

