× Matt Bubala Full Show 3-9-2019

Matt talks about what to give up for Lent…and the one thing Matt’s son is giving up that is making his dieting trial difficult. Roger and Matt make a bet on when the last snowfall will be before spring finally emerges. Listeners share their thoughts and some think we will have snow for the Cubs’ Opening Day. The Matt Bubala Show chats with David Soucie at 1:30 a.m. to chat about the five year anniversary of the MH370 crash. Throughout the show, we share some of our greatest mysteries. A Vernon Hills native, Rachel Jacoby joins the show live from Malaysia at 3 a.m. At 4:30 a.m., Chris Gebhardt talks about some potential breakthroughs with NASA. Tune in!