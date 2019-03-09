× Larry Way and World Of Wheels Brings “Smoke” AND the Bandit, PLUS 500 Cars and Fun for the Whole Family!

Larry Way, the man behind World Of Wheels joins Dane “On The Road” to share the 57th amazing show at the Donald E. Stephens Center. Hear as Larry Shares appearances like racing great Tony “Smoke” Stewart, Dave Kindig of TV’s Bitchin Rides and so much more plus 500 cars and activities for everyone. Go to your local O’Reilly auto parts for discount tickets and check out autorama.com for all the info on cool things happening all weekend!