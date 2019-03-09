× Historic test flight for Space X Crew Dragon

Good friend of the Matt Bubala Show, Chris Gebhardt from nasaspaceflight.com joins us to talk about the Dragon, the new ship that could get astronauts back to the International Space Station. “It’s not just for our own astronauts from NASA, but it’s also going to carry up crew members from Canada, Europe, Japan and even Russia. It’s a huge step forward for NASA for the International Space Program. It’s also the first commercially built human rated space craft,” Gebhardt says. The test launch happened last Saturday and docked back at the International Space Station the following day. Gebhardt says “this the first time that an American spacecraft has docked since the retirement of shuttle in 2011.” Due to the success of the test flight, known as Demo-1, helps paves the way for a crewed mission of the SpaceX vehicle, perhaps as early as this summer.