Duff Goldman on the Ultimate Battle in Baking…Buddy v.s. Duff …to Crown the KING of Cakes!

Longtime friend and Star of some of Food Network’s biggest hits, Duff Goldman joins Dane “On The Road”. Listen as Duff previews the most anticipated show in Food Network history bringing the two titans of the cake world together in a head to head contest for eternal baking bragging rights. Hear about the rigorous training it takes to be the best, having Geof in on the show and the fun along the way filming one of the most important Food Network shows ever. Hear as Duff breaks down the rules, fills us in on the judges and celebrity guests and also…breaks little news about something in the works that will have Ace of Cakes fans really excited.

Tune in Sundays 8pm on Food Network for Buddy vs Duff and for more info on Charm City Cakes and all the action going on check out www.CharmCityCakes.com