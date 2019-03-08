WGN Nightside with Larry Potash and Dave Plier: Comedian Mike Toomey, Original MTV VJ Alan Hunter, Jim Underwood from The Center of Inquiry, New Season of WGN-TV’s ‘Backstory’

Dave Plier and Larry Potash

WGN-TV’s Larry Potash co-hosts ‘WGN Nightside’ with WGN Radios Dave Plier! Comedian Mike Toomey from the ‘WGN Morning News’ takes a journey back to 60’s and 70’s classic TV; original MTV Veejay Alan Hunter joins Larry & Dave to share his picks of lost hits and deep cuts from the 1980’s and the stories behind them; and Jim Underdown from the Center for Inquiry will explore the paranormal based on real evidence and science. Plus, a preview of this week’s episode of WGN-TV’s ‘Backstory’, a Saint Patrick’s Day Quiz with listeners and more.

 

