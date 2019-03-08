The Top Five@5 (03/08/19): President Trump addresses Paul Manafort’s prison sentence, Toni Preckwinkle & Lori Lightfoot meet for the first televised mayoral debate, and Marshal Brodien is remembered.

Posted 7:15 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14PM, March 8, 2019

President Donald Trump talks with reporters outside the White House before traveling to Alabama to visit areas affected by the deadly tornadoes, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

The Top Five@5 for Friday, March 8th, 2019:

President Trump before heading to Alabama to survey damage in Lee County after two deadly tornadoes struck the area, addressed the sentencing of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort. Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot met last night for the first televised debate for the runoff election for mayor. Marshall Brodien, who played “Wizzo The Wizard” on WGN-TV’s Bozo Show is remembered.

