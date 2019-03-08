× The Opening Bell 3/8/19: A Split In The Road For The US Economy – Which Way Will It Go?

The world was operating on all cylinders this last week but Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) pointed out to Steve Grzanich that there might be some performance changes on the horizon. The two touched on the recent comments from the EU’s Mario Draghi, traders aren’t reacting as quickly to headlines about China anymore, and of course the jobs report that is expected today. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) kept tabs on the continually developing story on the industry discussions about maintenance worker disputes.