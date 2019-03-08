× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.08.19: Aaron Schock, Chick-fil-A, mayoral runoff forum, Fun Things, Bright Side of Life

John Williams wants to hear your stance on businesses who hold controversial political and social stances. From Chick-fil-A to Hobby Lobby, you tell us where you will and won’t shop due to their political views. Then, John plays you a sound byte from the mayoral runoff debate between candidate Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle. You weigh in on their performance. Former Congressman Aaron Schock explains why charges of fraud against him were dropped this week, after he was accused of misusing campaign funds. Finally, John, Elif and Jen ring in your weekend with the help of Mariah Carey in “Fun Things To Do This Weekend,” and the Bright Side of Life segment.