It’s the International Day of the Woman. You go girl. Justin and Pete are heading back to nights for a reboot of Extention 720. They will be missed. Dr. Kevin Most talks about Alex Trebek and pancreatic cancer. Bridget Gainer stopped by for her weekly contributions. Dean Richards remembers Wizzo and Lou talks about getting stains out of carpeting. Steve has written a children’s nursery rhyme about Cody Parker the kicker that couldn’t.