× Roe Conn Full Show (03/08/19): The Prissillas joins us for “Live Music Friday”, Susie “Sunshine” breaks down the February jobs report, Former Cook County Commissioner John Firtchey joins us in-studio, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and the Canarble Wagon rolls!

On the Friday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley stops by to give us an update on the WGN-TV News. The February jobs numbers and the economy added 20,000 jobs. Susie “Sunshine” joins us to tell us what that means for the economy. Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot met last night for the first televised debate for the runoff election for mayor. Former Cook County Commissioner John Firtchey joins us in-studio to break down which candidate may have an edge in April’s election. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!