× Remembering Marshall Brodien, TV’s Wizzo the Wizard from “Bozo’s Circus”

Magician Marshall Brodien, who played “Wizzo the Wizard” on WGN-TV’s Bozo’s Circus for 26 years, died today at age 84. Here are some of his visits to WGN Radio as well as a conversation with his wife about his battle with Alzheimer’s.:

Dave Plier – August 18, 2013

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3603310/Marshall_Brodien_-_8-18-13_2019-03-08-164910.64kmono.mp3

Click to download.

Garry Meier – December 7, 2012

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3603315/Garry_Meier_talks_with_Marshall_Brodien_-_12-07-12_2019-03-08-161715.64kmono.mp3

Click to download.