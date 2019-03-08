Remembering Marshall Brodien, TV’s Wizzo the Wizard from “Bozo’s Circus”

Posted 10:56 AM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 10:54AM, March 8, 2019
wgntv-wizzosilvercircle-04192012

Marshall Brodien as Wizzo on WGN-TV's "Bozo's Circus"

Magician Marshall Brodien, who played “Wizzo the Wizard” on WGN-TV’s Bozo’s Circus for 26 years, died today at age 84. Here are some of his visits to WGN Radio as well as a conversation with his wife about his battle with Alzheimer’s.:

Dave Plier – August 18, 2013

Garry Meier – December 7, 2012

Dean Richards – Marshall’s wife, Mary Doyle, talks with Dean about his battle with Alzheimer’s – March 4, 2015

