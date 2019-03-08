× Nicole Merritt on empowering our boys: Why it’s more important now than ever

Nicole Merritt is the mother of three, a freelance writer, co-host of “I Am The Worst Parent Ever Podcast” and the Owner/Founder of jthreeNMe. She joined the Bill and Wendy show to discuss her article “We Are Forgetting About Our Boys & That’s Not Okay“.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.