JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival: Veteran producer Danielle Claman Gelber

Happy International Women’s Day! Bill and Wendy sit down with veteran producer and TV executive Danielle Claman Gelber. They talk about her highly successful career in television, how women are revolutionizing Hollywood today, and the 6th annual JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival, which runs March 1-17th. The film festival features 43 films at venues across the city and suburbs: ArcLight Theaters in Glenview and Chicago; Cinemark Theatres in Deer Park and Evanston; the Music Box Theatre in Lakeview; and, special screenings at the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie and the Hotel at Midtown in Chicago.

All 2019 JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival selections, showtimes, and tickets can be found at jccfilmfest.org.

