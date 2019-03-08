Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: March 8, 2019

Posted 12:48 PM, March 8, 2019, by
Google, Trends, 2019, Mason Vera Paine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, MVPShow, MVP.Show, Trends Expert, Justin Burr, WGNRadio.com, Youtube, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, Mercury in Retrograde, Relationships, E-mails, Astrology, Three Weeks, Misfortune, Backwards, SouthWest Airlines, Airplanes, Hawaii, Bridesmaid, Dress, Sister, Costa Rica, Mardi Gras, New Orleans, Ash Wednesday, Party, Celebration, International Women’s Day, Friday, March 8, IWD2019, Female, Women, Girls, CEOS, Business, Luke Perry, 90210, Riverdale, OZ, HBO, Stroke, Dylan McKay, Will and Grace, Spin City, 8 Seconds, The Simpsons, Fred Andrews, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Fifth Element, Game of Thrones, Season 8, Trailer

Google (Photo Provided By Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

You can visit Google.com for all of your search needs
You can like Google on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Google
Follow Google on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Google

Top YouTube Video of The Week:Game  of Thrones / Season 8 / Official Trailer (HBO)

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.