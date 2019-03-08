FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015 file photo, Rep. Aaron Schock, R-Ill., speaks to reporters in Peoria, Ill. Schock spent taxpayer and campaign funds on private airplanes to fly him around the country on aircraft owned by some of his key donors, The Associated Press has found. The expenses coincide with his other high-figure entertainment and travel charges. Beyond air travel, Schock spent tens of thousands more on tickets for concerts and billed car mileage reimbursements among the highest in Congress. One venue included a sold-out Katy Perry concert in Washington last June with Schock and his interns. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Former Congressman Aaron Schock: “I don’t appreciate the comparison” to Jesse Jackson, Jr.
Former Congressman Aaron Schock joins John Williams to explain why charges against him were dropped for misusing campaign money. He becomes defensive when asked for the difference between his case and that of Jesse Jackson, Jr.