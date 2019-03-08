In this March 5, 2019 photo provided by CBS, R&B singer R. Kelly gestures while making a point during an interview with Gayle King on "CBS This Morning" broadcast. The R&B singer gave his first interview since being charged last month with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. (Lazarus Jean-Baptiste/CBS via AP)
Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on R. Kelly’s CBS interview with Gayle King: “There’s certainly a lot more to the story”
It’s the man who knows ALL TV news, it’s our guy, Alexander Zalben! Alex is the Managing Editor of Decider.com and he joined Bill and Wendy by phone to discuss Gayle King’s interview with R. Kelly, ‘Leaving Neverland’, Ricky Gervais return to television in ‘After Life’, and much more. They also talk about the death of actor Luke Perry and how will ‘Riverdale’ move on.
