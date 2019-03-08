David Plier and Dean Richards reflect on the life of legendary magician Marshall Brodien

Posted 2:25 PM, March 8, 2019, by

Marshall Brodien, who played `Wizzo the Wizard` on The Bozo Show.

RIP to the greatest magician Chicago ever knew. Marshall Brodien, who played “Wizzo the Wizard” on WGN-TV’s Bozo’s Circus for 26 years, died today at age 84. WGN Radio’s David Plier and Dean Richards joined the Bill and Wendy show to discuss Brodien’s amazing life and career.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.