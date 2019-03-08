× David Plier and Dean Richards reflect on the life of legendary magician Marshall Brodien

RIP to the greatest magician Chicago ever knew. Marshall Brodien, who played “Wizzo the Wizard” on WGN-TV’s Bozo’s Circus for 26 years, died today at age 84. WGN Radio’s David Plier and Dean Richards joined the Bill and Wendy show to discuss Brodien’s amazing life and career.

